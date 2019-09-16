LENOX — The Warriors were held off the scoreboard on Friday as Lenox shutout Seymour 59-0.
In the last two weeks, Lenox has won by a combined score of 152-0.
Lenox would dominate the ground game, rushing for 411 yards and seven touchdowns. They would only pass once all night and it would result in a 35-yard touchdown from Cullen Wood to Drew Venteicher.
Venteicher also had 110 rushing yards on three carries with two touchdowns. Colton Gordon was their leading rusher with 158 yards on five carries with three touchdowns.
Seymour would turn the ball over four times with two interceptions and two lost fumbles.
Seymour (0-4) will go to Liberty Center this week to take on Southeast Warren (2-2) on Friday at 7 p.m.
- Seymour stats were not available at time of print.