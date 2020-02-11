Seymour’s Lucas Mitchell recently signed his letter of intent to continue his education and football career at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls.
Mitchell has seen time at tight end, offensive line, defensive line and punter during his time at Seymour.
Over his high school career as a four-year letter winner, Mitchell caught eight passes for 128 yards and one touchdown and was one of the best blockers on the team.
Last year Mitchell spent most of his time on the line but he did have three carries for nine yards. He also finished with 10.5 tackles including 1.5 sacks. As a punter he averaged 30.4 yards per punt.
Mitchell joins Ellsworth to play for head coach Mitchell Kleinschrodt. Kleinschrodt will enter his second season as head coach of the Panthers after finishing with a 1-10 record in his first season with the program.