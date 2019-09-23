Seymour vs Sidney

Seymour’s Brody Tuttle (13) is sacked for safety against Sidney.

 Photo by Colin Peters | Daily Iowegian

LIBERTY CENTER — It was not a pleasant road trip for the Warriors as they got destroyed for a second straight week. This week it was curtesy of Southeast Warren, who defeated Seymour 75-8.

Southeast Warren would finish with 439 yards of total offense and seven rushing touchdowns.

Southeast Warren quarterback Tanner Dierking completed four of his six passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns while rushing five times for 137 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Bryce Hall would also have himself a night for Southeast Warren, finishing with three rushes for 50 yards and two touchdowns while catching one pass that would go 48 yards for a touchdown. On defensive, Hall had a pick-six and a fumble recovery.

Seymour had three turnovers on the night, two were pick-sixes.

Seymour (0-5, 0-2) returns home on Friday at 7 p.m. to face Murray (1-3, 1-1)

  • Seymour stats were not available at time of print

