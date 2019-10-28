SEYMOUR — The losing streak didn’t end, but it was the type of effort you’d like to see from Seymour as they wrapped up a winless season with a 54-34 loss to East Union.
The Warrior offense had their best night of the season, scoring 34 points. Freshman quarterback Brody Tuttle completed 16 of his 30 passes for a season-high 235 yards and three touchdowns against two interceptions.
His go-to receiver was Noah Wells, who caught eight passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns while John Merritt also had a 30-yard touchdown reception. Wells also had a 67 yard kick return for a touchdown.
On defense, Tuttle finished third on the team with 10 tackles while also grabbing an interception. Mason Sulser led the defense with 14.5 tackles.
Speaking of the defense, it still had a tough night, allowing 395 yards and 54 points to East Union. They gave up an average of 55.9 points per game this season.
Seymour finishes 0-10 and will lose seniors Lucas Mitchell, Noah Wells, Trent Rockwood, John Merritt, Kaibnee Hampton and Gabs Combs to graduation.