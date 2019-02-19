PLEASANTVILLE — Sports can just rip out your heart sometimes. For a second straight year, Seymour entered the regional final undefeated. But for a second straight year, the Warriorettes would fall short of a ticket to the dance as Seymour would suffer a 38-37 defeat to North Mohaska.
For two teams that average over 55 points per game, this one turned into low-scoring, physical game where every possession was like an important possession with under two minutes left in the game.
The Pleasantville gym was crowded as both team’s fans came in force to the game. It was a rowdy bunch in the crowd that featured three fan ejections over the course of the night.
Defensively, Seymour couldn’t have asked for a better first three quarters. The Warriorettes would lock in on the defensive end, not allowing anything easy to North Mohaska while rebounding well enough to hold them to one attempt on most tries.
Hannah Hinners came out on fire for Seymour as North Mohaska dared her to shoot open jumpers and she made them pay, scoring seven of the Warriorettes’ nine points in the first quarter as they got out to a 9-5 lead.
While Seymour continued to lock down on defense, the physical play continued with Seymour getting their first free throws of the game with 3:40 left in the second quarter. The Warriorettes held Warhawks to just three points in the quarter and would go to the half with a 15-8 lead.
The physicality continued into the second half but Seymour continued to control the glass against the taller Warhawks. North Mohaska tried to be patient on offense and wear down the Seymour defense. The Warriorettes would hold on to take a 21-15 lead into the fourth quarter as Seymour was now eight minutes away from history.
After a couple of layups from Katie George to build Seymour’s lead to seven, North Mohaska would come storming back behind an 8-3 run to make it a two-point game. The Warhawks’ Jade Hay caught fire in the fourth quarter. After being limited to five points in the first three quarters, Hay went off for nine points in the final quarter including the go-ahead left-handed layup in traffic to put North Mohaska up 34-32 with 1:20 left.
Riley Jewett would try to answer with a runner in the lane but it would not go down as Seymour would have to play the foul game with 18.2 seconds left. North Mohaska would send Kassidi Steel to the line for a one-and-one.
Steel, with ice in her veins, would knock down both free throws to put the Warhawks up by four. Seymour would come down with Acey Jellison getting fouled while nearly getting the and-one. Jellison made both free throws with another Seymour foul of Steel meant another one-and-one opportunity.
Now with 6.5 seconds left, Steel would knock down the first free throw as Seymour coach Paul Hinners would call his final timeout to make her think about the next one. An unfazed Steel would knock down the second and put North Mohaska back up by four.
Hannah Hinners would come running down the floor and bank in a pull up three with 1.4 seconds left, but with no timeouts left, the clock would run out on Seymour’s state tournament dreams.
The scoring finally picked up in the fourth quarter with North Mohaska scoring 23 points in the fourth after having 15 points after three quarters. Seymour scored 16 points in the final quarter but will be kicking themselves for how the final eight minutes turned out.
Hinners led Seymour with 14 points and seven rebounds. Jewett, who locked down North Mohaska leading score Steel for the first three quarters, holding the Steel to four points while she averages 16 per game. Jewett also finished with 10 points, three rebounds, five assists, one steal and three blocks.
Jellison had a difficult time on offense against North Mohaska’s physicality. Seymour looked for her often but the Warhawks would jump passing lanes or immediately send double or triple teams. Jellison would finish with six points, 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and four blocks.
Seymour’s lone loss comes in the regional final for a second consecutive season. Of the seven girls that played in the game, six were seniors. They will lose Jewett, Hinners, Jellison, George, Nadia Howell and Franchesca Devore to graduation. Seymour finished the year with a 20-1 record.