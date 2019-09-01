MELCHER-DALLAS — The Warriors' last win came against the Saints last year. Seymour couldn’t recreate that result as they would fall 50-14 at Melcher-Dallas this year.
The Seymour offense had a tough time getting anything going as they would finish with just 109 total yards.
Freshman quarterback Brody Tuttle had a harder time in his second career start, completing 4 of his 20 passes for 32 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.
His lone touchdown pass was to red zone target John Merritt, who has three catches through two games, all have gone for touchdowns.
Mason Sulser had a couple of nice runs for Seymour. He would finish with 71 yards on 18 carries. Jaden Enright scored a three-yard rushing touchdown as part of his six rushes for 27 yards.
Sulser led the Seymour defense with 11 tackles while Merritt and Colton Webb both had a sack. Despite a tough night on offense, Tuttle didn’t let it affect his defense as he finished with six tackles and a pair of interceptions.
Seymour (0-2) will try and get in the winning column on Friday when they return home to face Twin Cedars (0-2) on Friday at 7 p.m.