SEYMOUR — The Warriors ran into one of the better teams in the district and came away with a 64-8 defeat on Friday to Lamoni.
Demons quarterback Patrick Savage accounted for six touchdowns on the night, completing seven of his eight passes for 131 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 71 yards and another three touchdowns.
Xander Reed was Lamoni’s leading rusher with 107 yards on nine carries with two touchdowns.
After facing the top three teams in the district, Seymour now ends district play by facing the bottom half of the district with three of the four teams they play currently sporting a losing record.
Seymour (0-6, 0-3) will head on the road to face their rivals in Moravia (2-4, 1-3) on Friday at 7 p.m.