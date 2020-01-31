MOULTON — The atmosphere was good for a neutral site game as students and fans from both schools showed out for this Bluegrass Boys Basketball Tournament semifinal. In the end, it was Lamoni picking up a 60-39 win over Seymour, sending the Warriors to the third place game.
Seymour’s offensive struggles started early with Lamoni jumping out to a 9-0 lead two and half minutes into the contest. That lead grew to 14-4 by the end of the first quarter with the Warriors struggling with turnovers and at the free throw line.
Lamoni got to the basket at will early on but Seymour’s defense was keeping them in the game. The Demons held just an 11-point lead despite holding the Warriors to 15 first-half points and going 3-of-12 from the free throw line.
Seymour got the start they wanted in the second half. Lamoni was settling for long contested jump shots and Seymour was grabbing the rebounds and capitalizing on the other end to cut the deficit to seven with 4:36 left in the third quarter.
Just when it looked like the comeback was on for the Warriors, Lamoni flipped the game on its head with an 18-4 run to end the quarter. After settling earlier in the quarter, the Demons moved the ball well and got much better shots against Seymour the rest of the way. Meanwhile, the Warriors were not getting stops which meant they weren’t allowed to get out in transition before Lamoni’s defense could get set.
It was a 21-point game entering the fourth quarter. Seymour trimmed it to 15 at one point but would empty the bench and head to the third place game while Lamoni will meet Ankeny Christian Academy on Saturday for the title.
Nobody scored in double figures for Seymour as they were led by Brody Tuttle’s nine points with Prestyn Lawson and John Merritt chipping in seven points. Hayden Stewart led Lamoni with 17 points.
Seymour (9-5) will meet Murray (11-5) in Moulton-Udell on Saturday at 4 p.m. in a battle for third place.