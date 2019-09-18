SEYMOUR — Moravia and Seymour have already played each other three times this season, all three matches have gone the distance. This time these two would need five sets to decide the victor with Seymour edging Moravia 3-2 (25-22, 26-22, 16-25, 22-25, 15-11) in this Bluegrass Conference rivalry showdown.
The Warriorettes were narrowly able to take the first two sets as these teamed showed why they match up so well with each other. Seymour took the first set 25-22 and followed by taking the second set 26-24.
With their backs against the wall, Moravia came out strong and took the third set handily by score of 25-16.
The fourth set was much like the first two sets but Moravia found themselves on the right side of close set. The Lady Mohawks took the fourth set 25-22 to come all the back and force a match-deciding fifth set.
To nobody’s surprise, this last set also came down to the wire. It would end up being the home team behind a loud crowd taking the set 15-11 as Seymour was able to close out win.
The Warriorettes got a huge night out of Thayda Houser, who had team highs in kills (14), digs (10), blocks (four) and aces (six).
Seymour’s serve was efficient and effective, going 96-for-104 (92.3%) with 15 aces. They also had nine blocks as a team on the night.
Erin Hackathorn and Dylan Murphy joined Houser with 10 digs a piece. McKinley McClure had some big moments with nine kills, five digs and three blocks.
Seymour leads the season series over Moravia 2-1. The two don’t currently have another match on the schedule this year but it’s hard to imagine either party being opposed to a potential fourth or fifth showdown in the conference tournament or playoffs the way these matches have been.
Seymour (3-4) hits the road on Thursday around 6:30 p.m. to face Melcher-Dallas (4-1). Moravia (5-6) will try to bounce back at home on Thursday around 6:30 p.m. when they battle Moulton-Udell (0-3).