SEYMOUR — Last year, Seymour got their lone win in their season opener. This year they would play on week zero as part of a 10-game schedule and would fall 52-16 to Sidney.
Football returned to Seymour but it wasn’t the start they would have liked. After the Warriors’ opening drive ended on a punt, Sidney would score on their second play from scrimmage as Garrett Phillips ran 40 yards to the house to start the scoring.
Seymour’s next five possessions went punt, fumble, fumble, punt and interception as they helped Sidney get out to a 28-0 lead after the first quarter thanks to four touchdowns in a little less than seven minutes.
John Merritt halted Sidney’s first drive of the second quarter by recovering a fumble, but Seymour would hurt themselves again with a bad snap sending the ball into their own end zone for a safety.
One more Cowboy touchdown made it 38-0 at the half and would start the running clock for the second half.
Seymour would get on the board in the second half with freshman quarterback Brody Tuttle finding his big senior John Merritt over the middle for a pair of 18-yard touchdowns.
Tuttle would finish 8-for-15 on the night with 71 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also finished with seven tackles, second-most for Seymour in the contest.
Merritt had a nice night himself, finishing with two catches for 35 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, Merritt had two tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery.
Seymour (0-1) will try to bounce back on the road next week against Melcher-Dallas (0-0).
Sidney 52, Seymour 16
SID 28 10 8 6
SEY 0 0 8 8
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
SID — G. Phillips 40-yard rushing TD. 2PC is no good (6-0, 8:54)
SID — Stenzel 21-yard rushing TD. 2PC is good (14-0, 6:42)
SID — Benedict pass to Oswald for 31-yard TD. 2PC is good (22-0, 5:23)
SID — Benedict pass to C. Phillips for 15-yard TD. 2PC is no good (28-0, 1:59)
Second Quarter
SID — Safety (30-0, 10:55)
SID — Huntley 9-yard rushing TD. 2PC is good (38-0, 9:34)
Third Quarter
SID — Stenzel 28-yard rushing TD. 2PC is good (46-0, 8:11)
SEY — Tuttle pass to Merritt for 18-yard TD. 2PC is good (46-8, 2:24)
Fourth Quarter
SID — Hall 6-yard rushing TD. 2PC is no good (52-8, 9:20)
SEY — Tuttle pass to Merritt for 18-yard TD. 2PC is good (52-16, 6:42)
Individual stats
Seymour
Passing — Tuttle 8-15, 71 yards 2 TD, 1 INT
Rushing —Sulser 5-30, Tuttle 4-26, Enright 7-16, Tait 4-12, Brennecke 1-4, Houser 1-(-4), Combs 4-(-10)
Receiving — Merritt 2-35 2 TD, Combs 3-16, McDonald 1-14, Brennecke 2-6
Top-three tackles — Sulser 7.5, Tuttle 7, Enright 5
Sacks — Merritt 1
Interceptions-Return — Houser 1-0
Fumble Recoveries-Return — Merritt 1-0