SEYMOUR — Both teams were seeking their first victory of the season on Friday. Ultimately, Mormon Trail earned the honors of getting their first win by defeating Seymour 46-20.
The Saints got two big performances from their running backs Luke Parmer and Gabs Stripe. Parmer rushed for 118 yards on 18 carries with three touchdowns. Stripe had 136 yards on the ground on 23 carries with one touchdown while also taking a kickoff 64 yards for a touchdown.
Seymour had two turnovers on the night, both interceptions by Mormon Trail freshmen.
Seymour (0-9, 0-6) wraps up their season at home on Friday at 7 p.m. against East Union (4-4, 3-3).