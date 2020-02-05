SEYMOUR — The gym was packed full of eager fans waiting to see if Seymour could defeat their rivals in Moravia for a third time this season. That would be the case as the Warriors picked up a 63-56 victory over the Mohawks on Tuesday night.
The two matched shot for shot to be tied at 14 after the first quarter with both teams’ bigs finding success in the paint. It was a good battle all night between Seymour’s Angler Parham and Moravia’s Warren McLeod down low.
Seymour then made a nice push to end the second with all 18 of their points in the quarter coming from Parham, Prestyn Lawson and Brody Tuttle. Tuttle capped off the half with a big three to put the Warriors ahead 32-26.
A quick 4-0 start to the third quarter saw Seymour’s lead grow to 10. Moravia was able to chip into the deficit and get it down to five late in the quarter before Lawson’s offense rebound and fading jumper at the buzzer put the Warriors back up by seven after three quarters.
As would be the case on the night, Moravia kept trying to put together a run but could never get it closer than five. Carson Brown, who led the Mohawks with 19 points, fouled out with three minutes left with Moravia trailing by seven.
Moravia went to the foul game, forcing Seymour to shoot from the line down the stretch. The Warriors did enough to hold off any late Moravia comeback although the Mohawks got it back to five with under a minute left in the game.
Seymour would eventually hold on for the seven-point victory and complete a three-game season sweep of Moravia.
Tuttle had multiple big shots as the night went on and the freshman would eventually finish with a game-high 23 points for Seymour. Lawson added 18 points with Parham also scoring in double figures with 13 points.
With the win, Seymour reaches double digit wins for the first time since 2015-16.
Seymour (10-6) will head north to face Ankeny Christian Academy (14-3) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Moravia (9-7) will try to bounce back on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. when they host Murray (12-5).