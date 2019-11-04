KEOSAUQUA — For a third consecutive year, Seymour was eliminated from the playoffs by No. 8 Holy Trinity Catholic. It was all the Crusaders on Thursday’s regional semifinal as Holy Trinity swept Seymour 3-0.
Holy Trinity didn’t waste any time jumping on Seymour as they rolled through the first set 25-4. They kept the pressure on from there as they controlled most of the match, taking the second set 25-11 and the third set 25-7 to complete the sweep and advance to the regional final.
The Crusader offense proved to be tough to stop as they finished with 41 kills on 81 attack attempts. They had four girls with at least seven kills led by Claire Pothitakis’ 11 kills, six digs and two aces.
Speaking of aces, the Seymour back line that had been very good as of late, had trouble against Holy Trinity’s serve with the Crusaders tallying 17 aces on the night.
Prior to the loss, Seymour had won eight of their last 10 matches. It was a strong finish to a team that lost four starters from last year’s record-breaking team.
Seymour finishes the year with a record of 16-17. They will lose three seniors in Erin Hackathorn, Thayda Houser and Harley Trimble.