The defending champs are back in the Bluegrass Tournament semifinals. Seymour hosted for their first round of the tournament and would come away with two wins to advance to the semifinals on Thursday. Moravia would fall in three matches to Ankeny Christian Academy for a chance to advance while Moulton-Udell was swept by Lamoni.
Seymour was able to get a favorable draw with their pool play opponents being Mormon Trail and Orient-Macksburgs, two teams in the lower half of the conference.
The Warriorettes made quick work of the Saints. They closed the first set on an 11-1 run and would finish with a 2-0 (25-10, 25-15) sweep. Thayda Houser finished with 10 kills and four digs while Erin Hackathorn had six kills, four digs and five aces for Seymour.
After picking up two blocks in the Warriorettes’ win over Mormon Trail, McKinley McClure continued her block party in Seymour’s 2-0 (25-14, 25-16) sweep of Orient-Macksburg. The junior had four blocks in the match to go along with eight kills. Houser also had eight kills while Erin Hackathorn added seven kills.
Moravia had to make the long trip to Ankeny to battle Twin Cedars and Ankeny Christian Academy for a trip to the semifinals.
The Lady Mohawks would open with a hard-fought battle against Twin Cedars. Moravia would hold on late in both sets to win the match 2-0 (25-21, 25-23).
Gracie Hoffman had seven kills to lead the Lady Mohawks. Bailee Batterson added four kills of her own.
“We came out a little sluggish but stayed upbeat and persistent and were able to hold off TC,” Moravia head coach Derek Reischauer said.
That set up a match between Moravia and Ankeny Christian Academy with the winner advancing to the semifinals. The Lady Mohawks started slow but were able to bounce back from a 9-2 deficit to take the first set 25-23.
ACA would come out firing with their backs against the wall, taking the second set 25-13 to force a third-set tiebreaker. Moravia hung in with ACA but would ultimately drop it 15-12.
“The wheels fell off a little bit in the second set but we knew we would fight hard in the tiebreaker. We just came up a little bit short. Credit to ACA and their toughness,” Reischauer said.
Moravia had 110 attack attempts in the match but were only able to register 19 kills with 16 errors. Batterson finished with nine kills and two blocks while Hoffman was close behind with eight kills and one block.
The Lady Mohawks did an excellent job battling defensively, totaling 68 digs. Mikayla Fritz (22), Isabel Glick (12), Anaya Keith (12) and Jazmine Lewis (10) all ended with double-digit digs.
“We remain positive and ready to improve as we have another tight matchup in the first round of regionals coming up,” Reischauer said.
Moulton-Udell faced the tough task of traveling to Lamoni for a best-of-five match for a chance to advance. The Lady Eagles would fall in a 3-0 (25-8, 25-7, 25-11) sweep.
Seymour (11-14) will head north to Ankeny Christian Academy for the semifinals and finals on Thursday at 5 p.m. Moulton-Udell (2-15) will play at the Seymour tournament on Saturday at 9 a.m. while Moravia (10-13) will get prepared for their regional showdown with Seymour on Tuesday at 7 p.m.