Similarly to last year, the girls had a lot of impressive campaigns while the boys tended to struggle to get going. The girls were led by their talented senior class that put in one final impressive year that saw them break some more records and earn a couple trips to state and make a few all-state appearances.
Football (1-8)
The good news, Seymour snapped a 13-game losing streak by winning their season opener. The bad news, that would end up being Seymour’s only win this season. That lone win came in the opener, a 46-6 victory over Melcher-Dallas. The Warriors had a 8-6 lead going into halftime before coming out like gangbusters in the second half, scoring 38 straight points. Senior Sloan Sulser dominated with a career night, ending up with 185 yards rushing on 18 carries (10.3 yards per carry) with five touchdowns. Sulser also added two sacks on defense while fellow senior Dugan Glenn finished with 11.5 tackles. The Warriors were unable to ride that momentum the rest of the season as things took a bad turn. Seymour would lose their next eight games with all but one of those losses coming by 26 or more points. After holding Melcher-Dallas to six points in the opener, Seymour’s defense gave up an average of 56.1 points per game. They also had trouble forcing turnovers, finishing with a district-low two interceptions and seven fumble recoveries. Meanwhile on the other side of the ball, Seymour had their fair share of turnover problems. The Warriors would average four turnovers per game. Seymour’s passing game struggled but their running game was middle of the pack in the district averaging 199 yards per game. Despite that, Seymour struggled to put points on the board. The Warriors averaged a district-low 17.1 points per game on the season and 14.5 points per game after their first game. Junior quarterback Wyatt Stansberry led the team in passing completing 39.4% of his passes for 553 yards and three touchdowns against 10 interceptions. Stansberry was also the leading rusher with 875 yards on 148 carries (5.9 yards per carry) with four touchdowns. Sulser was the second leading rusher with 472 yards on 93 carries (5.1 yards per carry) with a team-high eight touchdowns. Dillon Brist was the leading receiving with nine catches for 264 yards with three touchdowns. Glenn was their leading tackler with 78 on the season. Brist was second with 60.5 tackles but was the leader in sacks with 11. Glenn and Jaden Enright split the two Seymour interceptions while Mason Sulser had a team-high two fumble recoveries.
Volleyball (29-8)
It was a record-breaking season for head coach Jennifer Miller and Warriorettes. Seymour won a school-record 29 games, snapping the previous record of 23 wins, which they set the year before. Seymour once again had to play their home games in Centerville as they finish up the construction on their own gym, which will be ready for this upcoming season. After a second place finish in the Albia Tournament and the Lady Falcons Tournament, the Warriorettes went on to win the Bluegrass Conference Tournament in a five-set thriller against Lamoni. Seniors Riley Jewett, Acey Jellison, Hannah Hinners and junior Thayda Houser were all voted unanimously to the first team. Jewett led the conference in kills (283) and kills per set (3.18) with a kill efficiency of 0.293. She also finished second in the conference in aces with 89. The hitter also held her own on defense showing her versatility by finishing second on the team in digs with 149 (1.67 per set) and blocks with 31. Jellison was the other part of Seymour’s dynamic duo ending up third in the conference with 262 kills, good for 2.94 per set. Her kill efficiency of 0.312 was second best in the conference among hitters. She was also third in the conference in blocks with 76 (0.85 per set). Hinners ended third in the conference with 72 aces averaging 0.81 per set. Her serve efficiency of 0.934 was best among the girls finishing in the top 10 in conference in aces. Hinners was also Seymour’s best backline defender with 184 digs (2.07), but she would also chip in at the net when needed finishing third on the team with 56 kills (0.63 per set). Houser took over setter in stride, only to lead the conference with 578 assists (6.49 per set). That ended up being 177 more assists than second place in the conference. Seymour finished the year winning 17 of their last 18 matches before falling 3-0 (25-9, 25-9, 25-9) to eventual state runner-up Holy Trinity Catholic in the regional semifinals.
Boys Basketball (7-12)
It was a streaky season for the Warriors as they started the year 3-0, then lost 10 of their next 11 games before going 3-2 to end the season. Seymour was a pretty solid team offensively, they averaged 48.5 points per game while shooting 43.3% from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc. Inconsistent defense and poor rebounding is what hurt them this year. In their losses, they gave up an average of almost 70 points while in their wins, they gave up an average of 38.6 points. The Warriorettes were also the second-worse rebounding team in the conference, averaging just 22.8 rebounds per game. Junior Noah Wells earned second team all-conference honors. He did a little bit of everything for the Warriors, finishing second on the team in scoring averaging 11.4 points per game on 45.5 percent shooting from the floor and 37.1 percent from three. Wells also led Seymour in assists (5.3 per game), steals (2 per game) and rebounds (5.9 per game). Fellow junior Prestyn Lawson joined Wells to make a dynamic backcourt for Seymour. He led the Warriors in scoring at 12.4 points per game on 46.9 percent shooting from the floor and 44.6 percent from beyond the arc. Lawson finished second on the team in assists (3 per game) and rebounds (4.5 per game). Seymour’s season ended in the district quarters with a 60-37 loss to Moravia.
Girls Basketball (20-1)
Another spectacular season saw Seymour once again fall one game short of a trip to state. Head coach Paul Hinners led the Seymour Warriorettes to their second straight undefeated regular season while also eclipsing 20 wins for a second straight year. Seymour dominated all season long, leading the conference in nearly every category displayed on QuikStats. Only one of their wins was decided by single digits and they even eclipsed the century mark with a 101-31 win over Mormon Trail. After earning a third team all-state selection last year, Acey Jellison picked up a Class 1A second team all-state selection this season. Her teammate, Riley Jewett, made her first appearance on all-state, being selected to the third team. Jellison, a senior forward, averaged a double-double for the Warriorettes averaging 12.6 points while shooting a conference best 58.3% from the field and 79.6% from the free throw line while also grabbing 10.5 rebounds per game. She finished with nine double-doubles on the season including two games where she had at least 15 points and 15 rebounds. She also averaged 2.2 assists, 2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game. Jellison is one of three girls in Class 1A to have at least 40 assists, 40 steals and 40 blocks this season. Jewett, a senior point guard, was one of the top playmakers in Class 1A this year. She averaged 12.3 points on 44.4% shooting from the floor and 42.1% from three. She also led Seymour in steals, averaging 3.1 per game. Jewett averaged a conference-best 5.8 assists per game while tying for most assists in Class 1A with 122. Of the 11 girls in Class 1A with at least 100 assists, she was the only girl with less than 50 turnovers, finishing with 32. Seymour had their season end in heartbreaking 38-37 defeat to North Mahaska in the regional finals.
Girls Golf
The Seymour girls golf team was able to score as a team in several meets this year with four girls out for the team. Junior Thayda Houser led the way with a 52.25 shot average in nine-hole meets including a season-low score of 40. Junior Kaitlyn Couchman (60.25 nine-hole average) and freshmen Zoe Joiner (61.13 nine-hole average) and Ori Trimble (64.40 nine-hole average) also golfed for the Warriorettes, who would take fifth as a team in the first round of regionals with a team score of 509, 38 shots off of qualifying for the second round. Houser snagged the final individual spot to advance to the second round of regionals by one stroke with a score of 104. She could not repeat that same performance as she would fall short of qualifying for state.
Boys Track & Field
It was another great step in the right direction as the Seymour boys took fifth at this year’s conference meet with 79.5 points. A huge increase from last year where they finished with 32 points. They had four top three finishes in that meet with Noah Wells taking third in the 100 (11.99) and the high jump (5-8). Sloan Sulser would be a conference champion in discus (125-4) and runner up in shot put (43-6.25). Sulser wouldn’t stop there as the senior would qualify for the state meet for the first time in his high school career. The senior would head to Des Moines and take 16th in the shot put with a throw of 44-5.25 and ninth in the discus with a throw of 138-10, just a foot and a half shy of qualifying for the finals and earning a medal.
Girls Track & Field
For a second straight season, the Seymour girls finished runner-up at the Bluegrass Conference meet with 134.5 points. Acey Jellison picked up a pair of first place finishes in the 800 (2:41.77) and the high jump (4-10) while Hannah Hinners swept the night with four first place finishes. She won the 100 hurdles (16.83) and 400 hurdles (1:15.89) while joining Madison Keller, Gracie Hinners and Natalee Watters to win the 800 medley while also winning the shuttle hurdle with Watters, Jellison and Dylan Ludington. Jellison and Hinners would both qualify for the state meet. Hinners had her first of two events with the 110-meter hurdles. Hinners would clip a hurdle early on and would have to make up ground from there. She would finish 22nd overall with a time of 17.98. Later that night, Hinners ran in the 400 hurdles and would rebound by putting together a season-best performance, running a time of 1:10.45. After two heats, Hinners was watching the timer as she was sitting in fifth place. A handful of quick times in the final heat would push her back to 12th. Jellison, who was making her fourth straight appearance at the state meet in the high jump, would get off to a great start by clearing the bar at 4-8 and 4-10 on her first attempts. Jellison then had trouble with the bar at 5-0, where she would clip three times to be eliminated and finish in a tie for 10th place.
Softball (17-14)
The Warriorettes finished middle of the pack in a competitive Bluegrass Conference this year, ending up 11-7 in conference play. After falling into a 1-6 slump midway through the season, Seymour finished strong going 6-1 to end the year before being eliminated. They had five girls selected to all-conference with Dylan Murphy, Natalee Watters and Hannah Hinners earning first team honors. Murphy, a freshman second baseman, finished with a .280 batting average with 18 RBIs and 14 stolen bases while tying for the team lead in walks (13) and runs scored (30). Watters, a sophomore outfielder, hit .306 with 11 RBIs and a team-high 19 stolen bases while also being one of four Warriorettes with a fielding percentage of .900 or better, finishing with a .933 fielding percentage. Hinners, a senior outfielder, led the team in batting average (.363) and triples (four) while hitting one home run and driving in 20 for Seymour. She also finished second on the team with 17 stolen bases. Thayda Houser and Kaitlyn Couchman both made second team all-conference. Houser, a junior pitcher, would finish with a 9-6 record with a 1.78 ERA and 113 strikeouts against 43 walks in 90 2/3 innings. Houser also had a good year at the plate, hitting .296 while leading the Warriorettes in doubles (10), home runs (one) and RBIs (26). Couchman, a junior catcher, ended the season with a .278 batting average to go along with one home run and 14 RBIs. Defensively, she would throw out 10 would-be base stealers. Seymour’s season came to an end with a 2-0 loss to Wayne in the regional quarterfinals.
Baseball (7-19)
Hitting was a problem for the Warriors this season as they finished with a conference-low team batting average of .196 while only collecting 55 RBIs as a team. Pitching and fielding wasn’t too bad as they finished in the middle of the pack with a team-ERA of 4.46 and fielding percentage of .905. Seymour started the year 2-0 but unfortunately that would be the only time they won multiple games in a row for the rest of the season. Dugan Glenn earned first team all-conference honors while Ty Campbell was chosen to the second team. Glenn, a senior, showed off his defensive prowess one last time this year. The centerfielder displayed his range and glove on a nightly basis, committing only one error all season while making a number of tough catches. At the plate, he was at the top of the Seymour order and would bat .245. Campbell, a senior, had another good year for Seymour on the mound and with his bat. He had a .239 batting average but would lead the team in RBIs (14), walks (21) and stolen bases (25). Campbell was 2-5 on the mound with a 4.34 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings. Seymour saw their season end in the district quarterfinals in a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to Twin Cedars.