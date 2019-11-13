The Bluegrass Conference released its all-conference volleyball selections made by the coaches for this season. Moravia and Seymour each had three selections while Moulton-Udell had one selection.
Moravia’s Bailee Batterson and Mikayla Fritz were joined by Seymour’s Thayda Houser and Erin Hackathron on the first team.
Batterson, a senior, led Moravia with 118 kills (1.84 per set) to go along with an 8.7% kill efficiency. She also finished second on the team with 35 blocks (0.55 per set) and third in aces with 32 (0.5 per set).
Fritz, a senior, finished as one of the best back row players in the conference. Her 332 digs (5.19 per set) were good for second in the conference this season. The libero’s 92.8% serve efficiency was second-best on the team among starters as she also added 29 aces.
Houser, a senior, was an all-district setter a year ago but made a very successful switch to hitter this season for the Warriorettes. Houser would finish third in the conference with 189 kills (2.15 per set) while sporting a solid kill efficiency of 20.9%. She still rounded out her game well, finishing third on the team in aces with 37 (0.42 per set with a 91.8% serve efficiency), third in digs with 141 (1.6 per set) and second in blocks with 27 (0.31 per set).
Hackathorn, a senior, also had to switch roles for Seymour this year. After spending her first three years in mostly defensive positions, Hackathorn was involved in the offense a lot more this year and performed well. She finished third on the team with 118 kills (1.34 per set) with an 8% kill efficiency. She also led the team with 44 aces (91.1% serve efficiency) and was still great defensively with 168 digs (1.91), good for second on the team.
Moulton-Udell’s Jessica King, Moravia’s Gracie Hoffman and Seymour’s Harley Trimble were chosen to the second team.
King, a junior, had a team-high 20 aces (0.42 per set) with a 91.6% serve efficiency. She was also one of Moulton-Udell’s best defenders, finishing with 58 digs (1.21 per set) which was second-most for the Lady Eagles.
Hoffman, a junior, one again finished as one of the top blockers in the conference. Her 0.69 blocks per set (44 total) was third in the BGC this season. As a hitter, Hoffman was second on the Lady Mohawks with 82 kills (1.28 per set) with an 8.3% kill efficiency.
Trimble, a senior, became a reliable starter for Seymour. She did a little bit of everything with 42 kills, 34 assists, 58 digs, 16 blocks and led the Warriorettes with a 94.6% serve efficiency to go along with 29 aces.
Seymour’s McKinley McClure, Moravia’s Isabel Hanes and Moulton-Udell’s Karsyn Sebolt all received honorable mentions.
East Division
First team
Kynser Reed (JR, Melcher-Dallas)
Riley Enfield (JR, Melcher-Dallas)
Bailee Batterson (SR, Moravia)
Mikayla Fritz (SR, Moravia)
Thayda Houser (SR, Seymour)
Erin Hackathorn (SR, Seymour)
Second team
Haley Godfrey (JR, Melcher-Dallas)
Kacey Enfield (JR, Melcher-Dallas)
Jessica King (JR, Moulton-Udell)
Gracie Hoffman (JR, Moravia)
Rylee Dunkin (FR, Twin Cedars)
Ali Mockenhaupt (SO, Twin Cedars)
Harley Trimble (SR, Seymour)
Honorable mention
Grace Overgaard (JR, Melcher-Dallas)
Isabel Hanes (JR, Moravia)
Karsyn Sebolt (JR, Moulton-Udell)
McKinley McClure (JR, Seymour)
Chloe Swank (JR, Twin Cedars)