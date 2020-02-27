Area athletes once again filled the recently released Bluegrass all-conference teams. Moulton-Udell’s Chelsey Boettcher was a unanimous selection while Seymour’s outstanding guards of Thayda Houser and Natalee Watters joined her on the first team.
Boettcher, a senior, was one of five unanimous first team selections this year. She once again led Moulton-Udell in scoring at 14.5 points per game while shooting 37.2% from the field and 63.7% from the free throw line. She also led the Lady Eagles in rebounds (7.6 per game) and blocks (1.4 per game) while also averaging 1.7 steals per game.
Houser, a senior, was a dynamic player for the Warriorettes this year as one of the team’s key returners from last year’s regional final squad. She finished second in the conference in scoring at 16.3 points per game while shooting 40.7% from the floor and 68.2% from the free throw line. Houser would finish second in the conference in assists at 4.8 per game while also averaging 7.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals.
Watters, a junior, made an immediate impact in her first year on the varsity squad for Seymour. She would finish second on the team with 14.3 points per game on 39.4% shooting from the field while also ramping up her three-point shooting late in the season, making 15-of-32 (46.9%). Watters also averaged 4.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game.
Seymour’s Kaitlyn Couchman featured on the second team along with Moulton-Udell’s Abbie Probasco and Malorie Probasco and Moravia’s Isabel Hanes.
Couchman, a senior, was a solid contributor at the forward position for the Warriorettes this year. She nearly averaged a double-double per night scoring 8.9 points on 34.6% shooting while grabbing 9.5 rebounds per game. Couchman also showed her versatility by averaging 1.9 assists, 2.1 steals and nearly a block per game.
Abbie Probasco, a sophomore, took another stride forward in her second season with Moulton-Udell. She averaged nine points on 29.5% shooting from the floor and 22.5% from three while making a team-high 16 threes. She would lead the team in steals at 2.2 per game while also averaging 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
Hanes, a junior, led a Moravia squad of seven girls to a tie for third place in the conference. She would lead the team in scoring at 8.5 points per game on 35.2% shooting while also leading the Lady Mohawks in rebounding at 7.6 per game.
Malorie Probasco, a senior, had another strong season as the floor general for the Lady Eagles. She would average 6.4 points per game while making 9-of-21 (42.9%) from deep. Probasco also led Moulton-Udell in assists, dishing out 3.4 per game while also grabbing 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals.
Moravia’s Kim Chandanais, Moulton-Udell’s Brason Bulechek and Seymour’s Harely Trimble all earned honorable mentions.