With the canceling of the spring sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no champions, no record breakers, no history makers, no senior nights. As that is the case, this series is created to honor those seniors and teams of the forever lost season of 2020.
The Seymour girls track and field team has finished runner-up at the Bluegrass Conference meet in each of the past two years. This year four Warriorette seniors will miss out on a chance to get another high finish at the conference meet.
Harley Trimble was a four-year letter winner running in distance and middle distance events. Head coach Paul Hinners credits Trimble for being a hard worker and always willing to run any event that would help the team if needed.
Megan Clark was entering her first season out for the team. She was expected to be a shot put and discus thrower for the Warriorettes and was working hard to prepare to show what she could do.
Makayla Brennecke was a four-year letter winner for Seymour. She did sprints and middle distances and was another hard worker that Hinners touted as unselfish and willing to run events to fill in where needed.
Jeslyn Draper was also out for the team for the first time this season. She was set to be a distance and middle distance runner for Seymour and Hinners was egger to see how she would perform.
“It has been enjoyable coaching these seniors,” Seymour girls track and field head coach Paul Hinners said. “I feel so bad for them, the season-ending this way. They are a great group of girls and I will miss them. I wish them the best of luck.”
Seymour had 11 girls signed up for the team this year and were looking to be balanced between sprints, distance and middle distances. They were going to lose some points without a high jumper or long jumper but were still expected to finish middle of the pack in most meets and maybe back in the upper half of the conference meet.
“It’s devastating for the seniors and they had certain aspirations for this year and also disappointing to the other team members who were wanting to perform,” Hinners said. “It was disappointing to me because I really wanted to see how this team would perform. Hopefully, things can get back to normal by next year so these athletes can enjoy their high school career in athletics and make fun memories of competing.”