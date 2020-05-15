With the canceling of the spring sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no champions, no record breakers, no history makers, no senior nights. As that is the case, this series is created to honor those seniors and teams of the forever lost season of 2020.
Elijah Horton has seen improvement in each of his three years as head coach of the Seymour boys track and field team. Last year saw them improve from scoring 32 points two years ago at the Bluegrass Conference meet to scoring 79.5 last season to take fifth.
“It’s a shame that we were unable to have a track season,” Horton said. “I think depth-wise and talent across each event the Seymour boys track team would have experienced some success. It wouldn’t be impossible to think that it would’ve been one of the best seasons we’ve had in my three years as coach.”
They also sent senior Sloan Sulser to state for the first time in the shot put and discus while nearly medaling in the latter.
Six seniors will not get the same opportunity their former teammate did as their final season was over before it ever really started.
Prestyn Lawson, Noah Wells and Jaxxon Jellison were competing in their fourth year on the team with all three seeking all-conference and state aspirations. Wells took third place in the 100 and the high jump at last year’s Bluegrass Conference meet.
Gabe Combs and Matt Benell were entering their second year with the team and were two big contributors in the 800 and 3,200 group. Lucas Mitchell was in his first year with the Warriors and was looking to make strides in the throwing events.
“This group of seniors were destined to accomplish some great things on the track this year,” Horton said. “I truly believe if we would’ve had a season that each one of these guys would’ve done well. My heart breaks for these seniors who didn’t get to complete the goals they had set out at the start of year individually and team-wise. Throughout the year I had conversations about the outlook of this team and the guys were pumped and ready to help lead Seymour track to their best season in the past three years that I have coached. I will miss this group of seniors and hard work and dedication they showed each and every day.”
Seymour saw their numbers jump from 14 to 21 boys signed up this season. With that many guys out, the Warriors would’ve had a lot of options to fill events and get points where they may not have gotten them in the past.
Even with the lost season, they hope to carry that momentum into the future.
“The freshman group had some really talented and hardworking kids coming in that would’ve contributed right away as well,” Horton said. “The seniors leaving will leave a little void in the team for next year talent wise, but I know that the talent coming in and the talent that is developing will help fill that void in years to come. I think we can expect a successful season next year much like we did this season.”