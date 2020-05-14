With the canceling of the spring sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no champions, no record breakers, no history makers, no senior nights. As that is the case, this series is created to honor those seniors and teams of the forever lost season of 2020.
The Moravia Lady Mohawk track and field squad took eighth at their own meet and finished in a tie for 10th at the Bluegrass Conference meet last year.
This year they were poised to field another small squad of five girls that were going to be spread across multiple events. One of those girls was a senior that won’t get a chance at one final season.
Melissa Hanson competed on the Lady Mohawk track and field team for three years running long distance events. She also did the long jump for Moravia.
“Melissa has a great work ethic and is always willing to give it her all,” Moravia girls track and field head coach Meaghan VanBogaert said. “Our team this year was small, but would have been mighty. With five girls, we were looking to load events in all areas. The girls were all ready to work hard and do what we needed to do as a team.”