With the canceling of the spring sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no champions, no record breakers, no history makers, no senior nights. As that is the case, this series is created to honor those seniors and teams of the forever lost season of 2020.
The Moravia boys track and field team enjoyed another strong season a year ago that ended with multiple events and another medal at the blue oval in Des Moines. The Mohawks were poised for another big season before COVID-19 would shut them down.
“Season was starting out very well,” Moravia boys track and field head coach Steve Smith said. “We were getting good effort and leadership from the upperclassmen and the kids were excited about getting to run at meets when things were shut down.”
Moravia’s two seniors brought a lot of experience and were eager to get back to state once again this season. But for four-year letter winners Wil Martin and Bryce Kaster, they will miss out on getting that opportunity with the lost track season.
Martin was primarily a 400 and 800 runner but would also run the 200 if needed. Last year he wanted to long jump and he ended up taking fifth at conference. Martin has been a part of a 4x400 relay team that has medaled at state in each of the past two years. In his high school career, he has also been a state qualifier in the 800, 4x800 and distance relay. Martin was looking to challenge the two minute mark in the 800 this year and be a big part in Moravia’s relays.
Kaster battled through injuries his sophomore year but bounced back to have a big junior season a year ago. He ran a little bit of everything including the 100, 200, 110 hurdles and 400 hurdles. Kaster started the distance medley that qualified for the state meet last year and was looking to make another step forward this season.
Moravia was also returning a solid core of juniors including Chace Hamilton, Brett Cormeny, Tanner Cormeny, Logan Johnson and Ethan Martin.
Hamilton and Brett Cormeny were state qualifiers in the 4x400 and distance medley while Tanner Cormeny qualified in the 400 hurdles. Johnson ran 110 hurdles and relays while Ethan Martin has ran a little bit of everything from 200 to 1,600.
They also returned sophomore Marshal Albertson and were adding freshmen Cole Hamilton, Riley Hawkins, Gage Hanes, Trenton Clayworth and Adam Dueker.
Albertson ran the 100 and filled in where needed while the rest of the freshmen feature some potential hurdlers and Hawkins potentially taking over at high jump.
Moravia was coming off of a second place finish at their own meet and a short-handed night at the conference meet last year. This year they were looking to get back near or on top of the podium while getting back to Drake.
“Disappointed for some of my juniors, they had qualified tor the state meet the last two seasons and had the opportunity to be four-year qualifiers,” Smith said. “We’ll have a strong group back in the spring of 2021 and expect to challenge for a conference title and place at the state meet.”