With the canceling of the spring sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no champions, no record breakers, no history makers, no senior nights. As that is the case, this series is created to honor those seniors and teams of the forever lost season of 2020.
Although their numbers might have been down this year, the Centerville girls track team was still optimistic and hopeful for this season. They had several athletes eying individual, relay and team goals while several athletes were vying for a trip to state and another high finish in the conference meet.
“I think one of the things that bothers us the most as coaches is the lost opportunities for our athletes,” Centerville girls track co-head coach Tom Hill said. “When we start our season, we look at the goals we want to achieve as a team and as individuals. We had several kids with goals set and were putting in the work to achieve them. The thing that COVID-19 took away from our athletes was allowing them to compete and showcase what they have worked so hard for.”
Centerville will lose four seniors to graduation as the quartet saw their high school careers end sooner than anticipated.
Emily Clark participated in all four years on the track team. She came into the program as a sprinter/hurdler but developed a passion for long distance running and eventually started racing in the 800, 1,500 and 3,000.
“Emily has always been a leader and put time into track and field. Emily will be greatly missed by her coaches and her teammates for her positive attitude and work ethic,” Hill said.
Zoie Cochran was also a four-year participant on the track team. She also came to the team as a sprinter and hurdler and it became clear to Hill that she could sprint but she also had endurance. She would be moved to the 400 and the 400 hurdles.
“Zoie is what we call the ‘glue’ that holds many of our relays together,” Hill said. “She was a dependable runner that added a lot of depth to the program. Zoie had put time in on her own before the season started wanting to make her senior season a success. Her determination and depth as a runner will be greatly missed by her coaches and her teammates.”
Aubreyonna McGill joined the program as a freshman after running in mid to long distances in junior high. McGill wasn’t sure track was for her so she decided to become a manager for her junior season. This year she was looking to put her running shoes back on.
“Aubreyonna wanted to come back to running and began working hard at the two-a-day practices we offered,” Hill said. “She showed great effort and dedication to participate this season. Her great attitude and smile will be missed by her coaches and her teammates.”
Katie Myers was welcomed to the team as a sprinter/high jumper her freshman year. She quickly made her presence felt winning many meets and placing in others on the high jump. She would meet her goal of hitting the five foot mark in Centerville’s home meet her freshman year and was close to making it to state. Injuries in her sophomore campaign did not allow her to continue in the high jump as she turned her focus to the 200 and 400 where she would place well.
“We had some time trials at our practices this season and Katie was already putting up some impressive times,” Hill said. “We are sad that we cannot watch her or the other seniors achieve their goals this season. Katie will also be greatly missed by her coaches and her teammates.”
Also returning was a strong group of juniors in Ysabella Berja, Clarie Mathews, Abigail White, Kyla Moore and Jena Kroeger. Berja was the Redettes’ lone state qualifier a year ago and was looking to make it to state in the long jump for a third year a row. Moore (discus), Mathews (400 shuttle hurdle) and White (400 shuttle hurdle) all won conference titles last year.
Returning sophomores included Annika Lechtenberg, Faith Ingram and Allison Casteel. Casteel was also a part of the conference title-winning 400 shuttle hurdle and was to qualify in the state meet in that event and in the 100 hurdles.
Centerville was also looking to welcome four new freshmen in Sarah Lewis, Abby Cisler, Emma Weber and Shelbi Ritter.
The lost season hurts coaches and athletes in so many ways. For seniors they lose a chance at one last run for their school. The other athletes miss out on a season of development and improvement.
“People may have the misunderstanding that they can just come back next year and do it all over again, and for those that are non-seniors that is a possibility,” Hill said. “However, we as coaches know that there are things like achievements and mistakes that get made during competition that are great learning curves for our kids that develop them into more well-rounded athletes.”
The Redettes took second as a team at the conference meet last year with four titles while Berja was their only state qualifier. Hill is sad for the lost season but hopes that this will help his team come back stronger next year.
“We understand that the health and well-being for our student-athletes is the utmost priority,” Hill said. “We are sad for our seniors and for all the kids who were looking forward to the season, but like competition, we will learn from this and come back strong when the time is right.”