With the cancelling of the spring sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no champions, no record breakers, no history makers, no senior nights. As that is the case, this series is created to honor those seniors and teams of the forever lost season of 2020.
The Redette tennis team was returning a couple of experienced seniors to go along with a deep squad that had a lot of games under their belt.
Chelsey Boettcher played varsity singles and doubles in each of the past two seasons, elevating to number one singles and doubles last year.
Brason Bulechek also was varsity singles and doubles player in each of the past two seasons for the Redettes. Last year saw her as the number four singles player and paired with Boettcher on the number one doubles team. Boettcher and Bulechek just missed out on all-conference honors as sophomores, coming in fourth place in the conference doubles tournament.
Sydney Callen was a four-year participant on the Centerville tennis team, seeing time on the number three doubles team a year ago.
The fourth and final senior would’ve been Alyssa McElvain, who was set to join the team for her first year playing tennis.
“All three of our returning seniors spent a lot of time playing tennis during the summer and attending open gyms/courts over the past years to improve and I believe they were on track to having a very successful season as a team and individually this spring,” head coach Tony Endress said.
After going 3-4 two years ago behind strong depth and doubles play, Centerville was just 1-5 last season. Coach Endress was looking for the Redettes to regain their advantage with their depth and doubles play to return to winning column.
Endress was hoping the girls would have the chance to contend for a conference title this year with seniors Boettcher, Bulechek and Callen returning with other experienced players like Jessica King, Sofia Genobana and Riley Hawk along with newcomers Caca Oliveira and Dani Sanchez, who also would’ve been competing for spots in the varsity lineup.