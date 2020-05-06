With the canceling of the spring sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no champions, no record breakers, no history makers, no senior nights. As that is the case, this series is created to honor those seniors and teams of the forever lost season of 2020.
When current Centerville girls soccer head coach Tony Kurimski took over the program in 2018, he had 16 girls out for the team as the Redettes would go 0-14 and be outscored 111-4 that season.
Last year saw Kurimski’s Redettes improve to 7-9 while scoring a school-record 40 goals.
This year was supposed to be another step forward for Centerville with a program-high 30 girls signed up for the team. Instead, it is a lost season and the end for four Centerville senior’s soccer careers.
Ashley Tieden has been Centerville’s biggest vocal leader while defending the net as the team’s goalkeeper. She has continued to improve year-to-year seeing her save percentage increase from 59.7% to 72.7% last season. She was poised for one last year in the Centerville net.
“Ashley has turned into one of the better goalkeepers in the area,” Kurimski said. “She’s been our vocal leader on defense and has been a great player on breakaways.”
Kaliska Clark joined the team as a sophomore and has been a key player off the bench for the Redette squad. She has also developed her skills in those seasons but won’t get a chance for a senior finale.
“Kaliska initially went out just to help us field a full roster her sophomore year and has developed some nice foot skills and has been the best teammate anyone could ask for,” Kurimski said.
The Centerville girls soccer team was also looking to welcome Taylor Shinn and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont’s Madysen Wade to the squad this season.
“This was going to be Taylor and Madysen’s first year as part of the high school program. They both had great offseasons and showed a lot of promise. They were going to take our offense to another level,” Kurimski said.
To go along with those seniors, Centerville was also returning Abby Drew, Natalie Craver, Mickey Stephens, Cassie Stevens, Emily Templeton and Madison Murphy.
The Redettes were also welcoming a talented freshmen group of Breckyn Carney, Josey Morrow, Renee Waldrop, Riley McDonald and Kenisha Ruby.
Then to top it off they were welcoming new athletes for the first time in Claire Mathews, Claire George, Allison Casteel, Jena Kroeger and Teghan Maxwell.
“With everyone we had returning, with the incoming freshmen, and with new athletes going out we were very optimistic about our season,” Kurimski said. “We had over 30 girls signed up and felt like we could make a run deep into the playoffs and compete for a state championship. we felt very good about our roster and what we could do during the season. Our overall team speed, aggression, and having multiple scorers would have been some big strengths for our team.”
Centerville knocked down their goals allowed from 111 to 70 last year while Stephens led the surge in offense. The freshman was a second-team all-state selection after scoring 31 goals in her first year with the team to tie for eighth in the state in goals and second among freshmen.
For Stephens and the rest of the Redettes, 2020 will be a lost season full of what-ifs.
“It’s heartbreaking to not have the opportunity to compete and play this season,” Kurimski said. “The team has worked so hard and we have come so far in such a short amount of time. We look forward to continuing to grow, develop, and improve for the future.”