With the canceling of the spring sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no champions, no record breakers, no history makers, no senior nights. As that is the case, this series is created to honor those seniors and teams of the forever lost season of 2020.
We start with the Centerville girls golf team, who were coming off of four straight state tournament appearances.
The Redettes were hopping their pair of seniors would help lead them back to state. Instead, Taylor Shinn and Elizabeth Zintz miss their senior golf seasons and hope their softball season doesn’t suffer the same fate.
Shinn won numerous tournament medals during her time with the Redettes. She was a two-time conference champion while also being a part of the all-conference team in those seasons. Shinn was a two-time state participant, leading the Redettes with a 91 in the second round to finish 31st individually.
“Taylor was an extremely calm golfer out on the course,” Centerville head coach Matt Kovacevich said. “You would never know if she was playing well or off that day and that is a good thing in the game of golf. Taylor was also very clutch throughout her career. She played some of her best golf in some of our biggest tournaments. She also at times got nervous when her coaches were watching her play, so I spent much of her career peaking around trees and bushes.”
Zintz had been waiting to get her shot at the varsity level and she got that chance last year and showed well. She was on the all-conference team while helping Centerville to a conference champion before shooting a 106 and 101 (second-best on the team on day two) to finish 47th individually at the state tournament.
“Elizabeth could have played varsity on a lot of teams her first few years but we had a very good top six players,” Kovacevich said. “When she got her chance she really played well and was a huge part in continuing the success of Redette golf. That says so much about her character and competitive drive that will only help her as she moves on to bigger things.”
Shinn and Zintz were looking to be the senior leaders to a Redette team that was supposed to have 14 girls signed up for the team this season. Centerville had a chance to reload and continue their streak of five straight conference titles.
Centerville will lose Shinn and Zintz and another potentially promising season but will hope that the numbers will stay high next year and the Redettes will be able to pick up where they left off in 2019.
“We had very high hopes for the 2020 spring season,” Kovacevich said. “We had two great leaders coming back and several underclassmen ready to take the next step to playing varsity golf. Although we will not get that chance to play I know our two seniors can hang their heads high and recall all the great times they had as a Redette linkster. Taylor and Elizabeth were part of one of the best teams in Centerville athletics history. I am confident in our underclassmen that they will be excited to continue on the tradition that we have put in place the past several years.”