With the cancelling of the spring sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no champions, no record breakers, no history makers, no senior nights. As that is the case, this series is created to honor those seniors and teams of the forever lost season of 2020.
When the spring sports delay first hit, Centerville boys tennis head coach Tyler Baze started up a petition in hopes of giving his team a chance at this season. But the season would ultimately be cancelled and the Big Reds were cut out of a potentially big year.
After winning one and two duals respectively in their first two years leading the varsity squad as freshmen and sophomores. This current senior group helped the Big Reds bounce back from an 0-4 start to go 4-2 down the stretch last year and were looking to round out their high school careers with Centerville’s first winning season since 2016.
Unfortunately for those players that have put in so much time on the varsity squad and in the offseason over the years, these five seniors won’t get a chance to showcase all that hard work as their high school careers came to a close.
Jakob Bauer started playing as a sophomore and has moved up the ranks the past two years, playing as high as number three singles and number one doubles while looking to be a three-year letter winner.
Cameron Cantwell only played his junior year and was planning on coming back out this year after seeing time on the JV team last year.
Austin Dell would’ve been a four-year starter and letter winner. He has been a consistent player for Centerville and has played anywhere from 4-6 in singles and as high as number two doubles.
Brady Hughes also would’ve been a four-year starter and letter winner. He has improved each and every year moving up to play number one for the Big Reds his junior year. Hughes also played number one doubles as well.
Elyjah Sparks was one of the top JV players for Centerville the last couple of years. He would fill in and get wins at varsity level when needed and would’ve been a three-year letter winner.
"I am really going to miss this group of Seniors they bought into tennis and have turned the program back into a winning program,” Baze said. “On top of all the accomplishments on the court these guys are all great people and as a coach that is what you want from your athletes.”
Centerville was also returning a strong group of juniors in Blayne Bailey, Nick Pfannebecker, Reece Sells, Joey Sheets, Korey Shondel and Otis Williams along with sophomore Owen Williams.
Baze saw his team as one of the top teams in the conference this year along with Davis County while potentially posting one of the better duals lineup in the SCC.
“It is very unfortunate losing the season due to COVID-19 as I feel this was going to be our strongest season in awhile,” Baze said. “We were a really solid duals team having all juniors and seniors in our varsity line-up. This team has put in countless hours showing up to open gyms with Coach Donahoo and myself as long as taking lessons from local tennis player Kip Shondel. I think not having a season this year is going to make our lower classes that much hungrier going into next year."