With the canceling of the spring sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no champions, no record breakers, no history makers, no senior nights. As that is the case, this series is created to honor those seniors and teams of the forever lost season of 2020.
It has been a tough couple of seasons for Tino Terrones’ Centerville boys soccer team. They have gone winless in their past two seasons and were looking to turn things around this year.
With close to 30 kids signing up for the team this year, a third of those were going to be seniors.
Terrones wanted to start with his manager Adele Wiskus, who has been a part of the program for the past four years.
“She has been my right hand and has kept me organized and laughing all those years,” Terrones said. “I don't know what I am going to do without her next year.”
Four-year letter winners include Noah Craver, Owen Pasa, Gage Moorman, Roman Flietner and Ethan Messamaker.
Craver has done well on the left wing the past two years. Pasa has been working hard since he was a freshman on learning the attacking midfield position. Moorman has been a key cog on the back end whether that was in net or on defense. He was looking to add a scoring threat from the back end this year.
Flietner was one of the best defenders on the team last year along with Messamaker who has been a mainstay since earning the team’s rookie of the year award as a defender his freshman year.
Terrones will also lose a couple of multi-year letter winners in Eric Crawford, Patton Oehler, Cade Lechtenberg.
Crawford hadn’t see much playing time in his four years but a strong offseason was going to put him in the mix this season. Oehler was a two-year letter winner who also benefited from a good offseason as he looked to become a scoring threat. Lechtenberg returned to the field after being away from the sport for three years, scoring Centerville’s first goal of the season and was poised to be a jack-of-all-trades type of player for Terrones with great conditioning.
Centerville was also prepared to welcome two seniors coming out for the first time in Kaleb Carroll and Kayden Kauzlarich.
Carroll had played club ball for a long time and was able to open enroll with the district to play for the Big Reds. Kauzlarich brings a lot of athletic ability and competitiveness to the team and was progressing well through a couple of open field practices.
After a couple of down years, Centerville was eying to steer things in the right direction this year with a lot of numbers and a lot of experience. But due to COVID-19, that turnaround will have to wait.
“This season was going to be our turnaround season,” Terrones said. “We were all very hopeful of a great season. We were going to host our first-ever Big Red Tournament, we had close to 30 players interested in playing this season, the most ever signed up. They were all playing very well. They were ready. We were 18 hours from starting the 2020 season and our way back to winning again. I guess we wait another season.”