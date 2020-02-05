SEYMOUR — After their run in the Bluegrass Conference Tournament last week, Seymour returned to their home floor and Tuesday and picked up 44-36 win over their rivals from Moravia.
After winning the first matchup, Moravia carried that confidence to the first quarter where they would attack the offensive glass and get a pair of threes by Kim Chandanais to put the Lady Mohawks ahead 12-8.
Seymour adjusted in the second quarter, packing the paint defensively almost daring Moravia to shoot from outside. The Lady Mohawks weren’t able to connect on enough outside shots as the Warriorettes were able to attack on the other end and get to the free throw line to tie the game at 18 at the break.
The difference came in the second half with Seymour turning up their full court pressure. Three stops and three layups to open the third quarter saw the Warriorettes jump out ahead by six and would eventually increase their lead to 10 entering the fourth.
Seymour would steadily hold their lead and walk away with an eight point victory to avenge their loss to Moravia earlier this season.
Natalee Watters continues to shoot with confidence, making a trio of threes on her way to a game-high 22 point night for Seymour. Thayda Houser would finish with 14 points.
Chandanais drained three triples of her own while leading Moravia with 15 points. Isabel Hanes and Gracie Hoffman both chipped it six points.
Moravia (5-12) will return home on Thursday at 6 p.m. to face Murray (6-12) while Seymour (11-6) will take the long journey to play Ankeny Christian Academy (0-15) on Thursday at 6 p.m.