SEYMOUR — An undefeated Seymour looked to stay perfect with Bluegrass Conference foe Murray coming into town, but the Mustangs had different plans as they handed the Warriors their first loss of the season in a 61-44 Murray win.
Murray crashed the offensive glass early and caused a lot of problems down in the paint for Seymour. The Mustangs had 14 offensive rebounds on the night with Jace Rodecker grabbing seven by himself as part of a 14 point, nine-rebound night.
Prestyn Lawson and Noah Wells were doing a nice job creating off the dribble for Seymour, who found themselves trailing 19-10 at the end of the first quarter.
It was a strange second quarter as Murray dominated the first six minutes as part of a 16-0 run to grow a 35-10 lead. With Seymour in the danger zone, the Warriors had a big answer in the final 2:20 before the half, using a 9-0 run of their own to cut the deficit to 35-19 at the half.
It became a bit of a three-point shootout in the second half as Seymour tried to use four threes to get back in the game. But Murray was shooting with a lot of confidence, making six triples in the second half to hold off the Warriors’ run.
Lawson had his game going for Seymour, scoring inside in traffic and from deep as part of a 21-point night. The Warriors got eight points from Angler Parham and seven points from Wells and Brody Tuttle. Murray’s bench also outscored Seymour’s 14-0.
Seymour (3-1) will travel to Moulton-Udell (1-2) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.