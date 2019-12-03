MORAVIA — If you saw the way Moravia was playing, you would’ve thought it was a playoff game with everything on the line. The Mohawks were diving for loose balls, attacking the glass and playing hard defense with a lot of energy, and it was just the season opener.
A scrappy Moravia squad impressed the home crowd on their way to a 58-37 win over Tri-County in Monday’s season opener.
Right off the opening tip, Moravia came out with a lot of energy. They turned defense into offense quickly by getting out in transition and relentlessly attacking the rim. A late run in the first quarter put the Mohawks ahead 16-7 after the first eight minutes.
The floor burns continued to rack up for the Tanner and Brett Cormeny as they disregarded their own body several times to try to keep a play alive or get a steal. That energy was contagious to the rest of the team as Moravia found themselves ahead 31-13 at the half.
Both teams were a little slow out of the half but Carson Brown would get Moravia back to where they were in the first half. Brown a big scoring night, finishing with a team-high 23 points while doing it inside with floaters and good takes at the rim.
Moravia was in a comfortable lead from there and were able to empty the bench for the final 10 minutes of the game.
Tri-County was led by Brayden Monroe, who finished with 27 of his team’s 37 points after being held to eight first-half points. The Mohawks’ length and intensity caused problems for the rest of the Trojans as they were held in check.
Warren McLeod was solid down low for Moravia with eight points while Chace Hamilton and Hunter Smith each added seven points.
Moravia (1-0) is back in action on their home floor on Friday at 7:30 p.m. when they take on Lamoni (0-0).