Centerville wanted to set the tone from the start against a struggling Clarke squad. They did just that as the Redettes were able to run away with their fifth straight victory on Tuesday defeating Clarke 62-27.
“I thought we were very active tonight all over the place with our pressure and even our half-court set,” Centerville head coach Nic Belloma said. “I thought we looked aggressive on offense, [Claire] Mathews attacked really hard and we played off of that but she was also under control when attacking the hoop and we really played off of that. We found our post kids all night long, Krull had a nice night and knocked down some shots.”
The Redettes got into their press early and were able to force a handful of Clarke turnovers and convert them into points on the other end. An 8-0 start turned into a 23-6 first quarter for Centerville.
The Centerville defense continued to lead the way with their activity but it was also the driving and either finishing at the rim or dumping it down to the post that propelled the Redettes to a 38-10 halftime lead. From there it was all business as both sides were able to empty their benches in the second half.
“I thought we played well all the way around,” Belloma said. “We shared the ball well, our ball movement was good and we had 17 assists on 25 made baskets so I like that. All and all, it was a business-like effort where we had to come out and take care of business and do what you have to do and make sure we didn’t let them hang around very long.”
It was senior night in Centerville so the Redettes honored their two seniors after the game but not before they enjoyed memorable nights. Senior center Caitlyn Krull finished with a game-high 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting to go along with five rebounds, one assist, two steals and three blocks. Fellow senior Taylor Shinn found her range, knocking down a trio of threes on her way to nine points, one rebound, two assists, three steals and one block.
“It was good to see those kids shine a little bit and they’re a big part of what we’ve been doing here the last couple of years so it’s good to see those two have good nights on senior night,” Belloma said.
The Redettes shot 50% from the field and also enjoyed good nights from Claire Mathews, who ended the game with 15 points, two rebounds, four assists and three steals as well as Rachel George, who had 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting with five rebounds, one steal and two blocks off the bench.
Centerville (11-4) will hit the road for a makeup game against Chariton (5-9) on Thursday at 6:15 p.m.