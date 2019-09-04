ALBIA — The Battle of Highway 5 reached the hardwood on Tuesday night but Centerville was unable to dominate like they did on gridiron as Albia would sweep the Redettes 3-0 (25-20, 25-12, 25-18).
Albia came into the match undefeated with a perfect 7-0 record while only losing one set in that stretch. Centerville had a couple of chances to hand the Lady Dees their second set loss but would come up empty.
The Redettes got off to a great start, going on a 4-0 run behind a couple of kills from Kyla Moore. It was mostly back and forth from there on out with Moore adding a few more kills of her own.
But it was five service errors and a couple of pre-serve mistakes that would end up helping the Lady Dees take the first set 25-20.
The second set was very lopsided towards Albia as a sloppy Redettes side couldn’t get things going as Ellie Spurgin and the Lady Dees’ servers took advantage. Albia would take the second set 25-12.
After a long discussion in-between sets, Centerville looked to stay alive and take the third set. It was a very choppy start to what would be the final set, there weren’t any rallies and neither team could strand a lot of points together.
The Redettes were in good position despite limited offense with Albia taking a timeout with the set tied at 17. But Albia would kick in their killer instinct to close the set on an 8-1 run to take it 25-18 and complete the sweep over their rivals.
Spurgin finished with 10 kills to lead Albia while Abbey Griffin added eight kills. The Lady Dees would end up tallying 22 aces on the night.
Centerville (2-3) will have their home opener on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in triangular against Central Decatur (1-4) and Clarke (1-1).