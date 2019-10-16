At the beginning of the season, Centerville was hoping this match would have conference title implications on the line. It did, but they weren’t on the line for the Redettes as No. 9 (4A) Knoxville celebrated clinching the SCC title with a 3-0 (25-15, 25-7, 25-16) sweep over Centerville.
It was a white-out inside Lakeview Gym for this big matchup and Centerville’s final home match of the season against a Knoxville team that had struggled recently, losing three of their last four.
Centerville looked to be up to the challenge early as they found themselves trailing 13-11 midway through the first set despite not finding their offense just yet. Knoxville would take advantage of that by displaying their high-powered offense with a 12-4 run to close out the set.
The Redettes couldn’t slow the Panthers’ momentum in the second set as Knoxville looked determined to claim that conference title. Knoxville would cruise in the second set 25-7 doing a nice job moving the ball around and changing their pace from hard hits to tips into open spaces of the Centerville defense.
Centerville looked their best in the third set as they were able to get some better chances offensively. Knoxville would pull ahead late, using a 5-1 run to close out to win and earn the sweep.
The Panthers got a huge match from Katie Keitges, who finished with 19 kills, 10 digs and five aces. Knoxville had 42 kills on the night to go along with 17 aces.
Centerville (9-13) is on the road at 9 a.m. Saturday for the Fairfield tournament.