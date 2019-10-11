The Centerville side was pinked out for senior night as the Redettes honored their six seniors prior to their match against Seymour. Once the action started, it was the Redettes earning a 3-0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-16) sweep over the Warriorettes on Thursday night.
Centerville came out using their height advantage at the net and really setting a tone for the night. The Redettes led 9-2 early on and continued to hold that lead with setter Claire Mathews and the rest of the Centerville hitters doing a nice job at changing up looks and moving the ball around.
Seymour would make a late push as Centerville was trying to rotate some girls in but the Redettes held on to take the first set 25-18.
Neither team were able to get a groove going in the second set with Centerville holding a 15-14 lead. The Redettes would find their offense late with Taylor Shinn and Kyla Moore getting going to help close out the set on a 10-5 run to go up 2-0 in the match.
Seymour’s confidence took a hit after that set as their struggles to get their offense going continued in the third set.
The Warriorettes would try to hang around again but Centerville was able to finish strong to earn the sweep.
Centerville (8-9) will go to Bloomfield on Saturday for the Davis County tournament.