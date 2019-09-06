Being back at home turned out to be a good recipe for success for the Redettes as they grabbed a pair of 2-0 victories over Clarke and Central Decatur.
Centerville was back in Lakeview Gym after spending the last two seasons in Howar Gym while construction was being done at Lakeview.
The Redettes started their night with a 2-0 sweep over Clarke, although it was officially a non-conference match, it was a nice bounce back after getting swept by Albia earlier in the week.
Centerville would play a solid all-around game against Central Decatur. The offense was working early and often with Kyla Moore and Caitlyn Krull getting to their spots.
After a timeout with Centerville leading 12-11, Krull would take over as she would help the Redettes go on an 8-1 run to take a 20-12 lead.
Central Decatur would respond with a 7-3 run of their own to close the gap and force a timeout from Tom Hill.
A Cardinal killing error and service error would give Centerville the set, 25-22.
Centerville was still solid in the second set. Their backline was making a lot of great hustle plays and digs as Central Decatur’s 6-foot-2 outside hitter, Alaina Applegate, started to get her game going.
Much like the first set, the Redettes used a 5-0 run to get out to an 18-9 lead. But once again, Centerville would have a little trouble closing out the set with Central Decatur using another 7-3 run to cut the deficit to 21-16.
The Redettes were able to close it out 25-20 with Claire George getting the winning kill in her second match of the season.
Centerville (4-3) will hit the road to face Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (5-4) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
*Centerville stats were not available at time of print