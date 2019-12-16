ALBIA — On the road against your big rival, you never know what you’re going to get. In this case it was Centerville going wire-to-wire to blowout Albia 75-39 on Friday night.
It’s funny how basketball works sometimes. Centerville have struggled this year at the free throw line and they were tested early and often with Albia committing 10 team fouls in the first quarter.
The Redettes did well from the line, helping them jump out to a 22-9 first quarter lead as they would finish the night 21-of-34 (61.8%) from the charity stripe.
Centerville would blow things open behind a 19-0 run in the first six minutes of the second quarter. Albia answered with a 9-3 run to end the half but the Redettes would still hold a comfortable 44-18 advantage.
Both sides emptied their benches in the fourth quarter as Centerville rolled to their second win on the season.
Centerville’s defense was able to hold Albia to single digits in three of the four quarters while the Lady Dees shot 22.4% from the field. The Redettes’ pressure also caused a lot of problems, racking up 19 steals on the night.
10 different Redettes scored in the game with Claire Mathews leading the way with 17 points. Taylor Shinn made a trio of threes on her way to 13 points while Rachel George had 10 points, six rebounds, one assist and two blocks off the bench. Mickey Stephens also filled up the stat sheet with seven points, three rebounds and a team-high six assists and five steals.
Centerville (2-3) return home to face Chariton (2-3) on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.