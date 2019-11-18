Nic Belloma returned to the bench to coach the Centerville Redettes after a five-year break that proceeded a nine-year stint where he had a record of 125-79. His Redettes delivered their first winning season since 2011-12 in his first year back and they return four starters from that team as he is looking to take the next step.
“With our top four scorers back from last season and the addition of some more size, we feel like we will be very solid on the offensive end of the floor,” Centerville head coach Nic Belloma said. “We will be working hard to improve on the defensive end of the floor. Clearing defensive rebounds and keep our opponent from getting offensive rebound will be a major point of emphasis as we prepare for the season.”
Centerville’s returning starters include Claire Mathews, Taylor Shinn, Caitlyn Krull and Mickey Stephens. Mathews is a returning first-team all-conference senior guard for the Redettes. She averaged a team-high 14.8 points on 42.6% shooting from the floor and 30.4% from three.
Shinn and Krull were both second-team selections last year. Shinn was one of the top shooters in the conference, making 42% of her three’s while breaking the school record for most threes in a game with seven as part of a 34-point night. Krull nearly averaged a double-double with 11.2 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. She also led the conference in blocks (two per game) and field goal percentage (49.7%).
Stephens was the glue girl for Centerville last year doing a little bit of everything as a freshman. She would average 7.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, three assists and 3.2 steals per game.
With the graduation of point guard Chasity Cowan, returning junior Jayleigh Swarts figures to join the starting lineup this year after coming off of the bench her first two seasons. She’s a capable ball-handler and shooter and should fit in nicely to that lineup.
Centerville will also return juniors Madison Murphy and Kate Pasa along with sophomores Allison Casteel and Abby Drew.
The Redettes will welcome a pair of impactful bigs in six-foot junior Claire George and 5-foot-10 freshman Rachel George. Both will bring some size and talent and will create some interesting lineup combinations for Centerville. Claire can bring a similar type of game that Krull brings and Belloma could possibly even play them together if they need a bigger lineup. Rachel has more ball skills and range than her sister and will bring some size and skill to the wing.
“I think with the added size and more experience returning this year, we will be better on the defensive end of the floor this year. We are really excited to get the season started as we think that we could have a very fun and exciting season,” Belloma said.
Defense has been a key for Belloma going into this season as he returns plenty of offense. Centerville was second in the conference averaging 53.7 points per game but they gave up 50.6 points per game, which was second-worst.
The Redettes need to tighten up on that end of the floor and limit teams to just one shot per possession. A good thing is they already have a good start in that department. Last year they were second in the conference in steals and first in blocks and were solid on the glass. The difference in how much improvement they make this year could hinge on how well they defend as a team and rebound as a team.
Looking at the SCC, it looks like the conference championship will still run through Knoxville, who returns their top two scorers in Nebraska-Omaha recruit Katie Keitges (23.4 points per game) and Maggie Wilkins (13.1 points per game) from their 14-6 squad a year ago. But Centerville believes it can give the Panthers a run for their money this season.
“By the end of the season, we think that we be able to compete with anyone on our schedule and be ready to make a deep run into the postseason,” Belloma said.