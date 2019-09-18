After going through some rough stretches last week, Centerville’s 3-0 (25-14, 25-18, 25-12) sweep over Chariton was just what the doctor ordered as the Redettes picked up a big conference win on Tuesday.
Centerville came out and looked to be in control with Kyla Moore getting the Redette offense going. The Redettes were allowing Chariton to hang around thanks to eight unforced errors seeing Centerville’s lead sit at 18-13.
Then Centerville responded well to close out the set on a 7-1 with a miraculous hustle play capped off by Claire Mathews sending a blind heave from just beyond the back line off the top of the net and down for the final point to give Centerville the first set 25-14.
The Redettes continued that momentum to the start of the second set as three straight kills by Moore capped off an early 6-1 run. This time it was Chariton coming back with a big run as the Chargers went off on a 10-2 run to take the lead.
Centerville head coach Tom Hill would not call a timeout but instead would trust his girls to figure it out and they would do just that. The Redettes finished the set on a 17-7 run with Ysabella Berja’s serving causing troubles with Berja getting four aces during one run.
The Redettes took the set 25-18 and were now looking for the sweep.
But instead of coming out with that killer instinct, Centerville came out flat and would give up the first three points to Chariton forcing a quick timeout from Hill, who would lay into his girls asking them to expect more from themselves.
Hill’s message was received and the girls once again responded, a big key to the night, how he would’ve liked as they rattled off a 9-0 run after the early timeout. Most of those points came curtesy of setter Mathews to Moore, who was hitting hard and finding holes in the Chariton defense.
The Redettes would lose a little steam late in the set but still ultimately completed the sweep by taking the third set 25-12.
With the win, Centerville improved to 3-0 at Lakeview this season. They have three more home matches as they will look to stay perfect at home.
Centerville (6-7) will have some time off before traveling to Clarke (1-6) on Tuesday around 7 p.m.