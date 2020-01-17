SEYMOUR — Things are clicking right now for Centerville. The Redettes have won eight of their last nine games with their most recent victory coming in a 71-28 win over Seymour on Thursday.
Centerville set the tone early with Seymour going man-to-man against the Redettes. Centerville would drive and kick off the dribble and attack the rim. Then on the other end, they would leak out and get layups in transition.
Thayda Houser would attack off the dribble for the Warriorettes, scoring eight points in the opening quarter but her team would find themselves trailing 21-10. Houser would finish with a team-high 14 points for Seymour.
Centerville saw their lead grow in the second quarter, outscoring Seymour 24-6. While forcing turnovers and running in transition, the Redettes also crashed the glass well with 45 rebounds including 18 offensive rebounds on the night.
Centerville held a 45-16 halftime lead and were able to hold that margin the rest of the way as both sides emptied the bench in the second half.
Centerville had three girls score in double figures with Claire Mathews leading the way with 16 points, two rebounds, three steals and one block. Mickey Stephens added 14 points, three rebounds, three assists and four steals with Caitlyn Krull finishing with a double-double with 12 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks.
In three road games against their Bluegrass Conference neighbors (Seymour, Moravia and Moulton-Udell), Centerville would take care of business outscoring those three 204-98.
Seymour (7-5) stays at home and will battle Twin Cedars (1-13) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. while Centerville (9-4) returns home on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. to face Albia (2-7).