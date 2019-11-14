Similarly to last year, there was only one Redette representing Centerville among the recently released South Central all-conference teams. Junior hitter Kyla Moore was selected to the second team while fellow teammates Caitlyn Krull, Ysabella Berja and Claire Mathews all received honorable mentions.
Moore improved in nearly every facet of her game this year. She led Centerville in kills with 174 (2.81 per set) with a 20.4% kill efficiency. Moore also tied for the team lead with 34 aces to go with a 85.6% serve efficiency. Defensively, Moore did a nice job of causing problems at the net with a team-best 21 blocks.
Krull, a senior, joined Moore on the front line and put together a nice season. She finished second on the team with 133 kills (2.15 per set) with a 14.1% kill efficiency. Krull also had 13 blocks, good for second most on the team.
Berja, a junior, made a position change early in the year and really stepped up nicely. After starting as an outside hitter, Berja made the change to libero and showcased her abilities on the back row. She finished with a team-best 211 digs (3.4 per set) to go along with 25 kills and 27 aces with her 90.6% serve efficiency leading the Redettes.
Mathews, a junior, was back at setter for Centerville this season. She finished with 352 assists (5.68 per set) on the year while doing a nice job chipping in in other areas on the floor. She added 92 digs, six blocks, 24 kills and 32 aces.
First Team
Katie Keitges (SR, Knoxville)
Marley McKay (JR, Knoxville)
Maggie Wilkins (JR, Knoxville)
Abbey Griffin (SR, Albia)
Alex Beard (SR, Albia)
Grace Roberts (SR, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont)
Brooke Shafer (JR, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont)
Second Team
Ellie Spurgin (SR, Albia)
Kaden Porter (SR, Davis County)
Kyla Moore (JR, Centerville)
Abbie Martin (SR, Albia)
Emalee Davis (JR, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont)
Ellie Breon (SR, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont)
Brett Lough (SR, Davis County)