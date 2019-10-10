KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Centerville kickstarted what is a busy week that will see them play eight matches this week after coming back from a week off because of homecoming last week. They started that journey on Monday with a trip south to Missouri where they would fall 2-0 (25-15, 25-15) to a very good Kirksville squad.
"I thought that we played pretty well at times coming off our homecoming week. We hadn't played in over a week and it showed. We didn't have great rhythm throughout the night and Kirksville is a very good team. They didn't make a lot of mistakes,” Centerville head coach Tom Hill said.
Centerville had trouble getting the offense going. Caitlyn Krull led the way with five kills while Kyla Moore had three and Rachel George chipped in two for a total of 10 kills on 41 attempts. Service-wise, they were 25-for-30 with only two aces as they couldn’t steal many points against Kirksville.
"Our serving was pretty good on the night, we didn't serve as aggressive as needed to, but we didn't have a high number of errors,” Hill said. “We just need to get more offensive, especially when we play a team like Kirksville.”
Defensively, the Redettes battled with five girls registering multiple digs for a total of 18 digs on the night. Emily Clark had a team-high five digs for Centerville.
"Our back row play was probably a strength for us to go along with our serving tonight. We have a solid group of kids playing back row for us. We need to continue to fine-tune our reading and coverage skills, but we are getting there and we will need that going into regional play if we want to make a run in the tourney.”
Centerville (7-9) hosts Seymour (7-11) for senior night on Thursday before going to Bloomfield for the Davis County tournament on Saturday.