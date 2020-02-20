KNOXVILLE — With good three-point shooting teams, it can only take one run to change the game. No. 6 Des Moines Christian’s big second quarter paced the Lions as they defeated Centerville 58-43 on Wednesday night to advance to the regional finals.
The first quarter played pretty even. Centerville was defending pretty well and wasn’t having any troubles against the Lion’s press. But offensively, the Redettes would miss four free throws and a handful of bunnies around the rim as they trailed 11-8 after the first quarter.
The game would avalanche against Centerville quickly in the second quarter. Des Moines Christian would let it fly from deep and they were falling for the Lions. A 9-2 run bled into a 16-5 run and before you know it Des Moines Christian held a 36-15 halftime lead behind seven made threes in the second quarter. They would eventually finish with 10 made threes on the night.
That didn’t discourage the Redettes from playing hard in the second half despite some foul trouble. But they just couldn’t close the gap on the Lions as their lead hovered around 15-20 the rest of the way.
Des Moines Christian was led by a 24-point night from Moriah Prewitt while Megan Miller finished with 11 points including three triples in the second quarter.
Claire Mathews would lead Centerville with 16 points, one rebound, three assists and three steals. In their final games for the Redettes, Taylor Shinn knocked down three threes for nine points while Caitlyn Krull added eight points and four rebounds.
Centerville was knocked out in the regional semifinals for the second year in a row and finish the season with a record of 16-7. They will lose a pair of seniors in Shinn and Krull.