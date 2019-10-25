BLOOMFIELD — Familiar foes met for one last time this season in the regional quarterfinals. Davis County won two of the three regular season meetings and they would get win number three against the Redettes with a 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 26-24) sweep on Wednesday night.
Once again these two teams proved to be pretty even. It was quick runs by the Lady Mustangs in all three sets that would be the difference in the match.
It was back and forth for the first half of the first set with Centerville holding a 15-14 lead. Then came Davis County with a quick 5-0 run to take the lead 19-15. That little run was the difference with Davis County going on to take the opening set 25-20.
The second set saw Redettes dig themselves into an early six-point deficit. Davis County dominated around the net in this set, getting a handful of blocks while running their offense well against Centerville’s defense.
The Redettes dropped the second set 25-19, sending them to the third set with their season on the line.
Centerville responded well to the situation, coming out with some great serving to help them gain an 8-3 lead. Davis County’s hitting became a little inconsistent while Centerville did a nice job of limiting mistakes as they saw their lead increase to 18-11.
It looked like Centerville was on their to forcing a fourth set but Davis County was not ready to surrender the set.
From there on out, the Lady Mustangs went on a 15-6 run with Centerville losing some of their accuracy on their hits. Despite the huge run, Centerville still held Davis County at match point before the Lady Mustangs would escape it and up taking the set and the match.
Centerville finishes the year with a record of 10-17. They will lose six seniors in Alyssa Anderson, Aubreyonna McGill, Kathryn Carlyle, Emily Clark, Caitlyn Krull and Taylor Shinn.