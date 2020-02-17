Quick starts have been a welcoming theme for the Redettes in recent games and that quick start happened again and propelled Centerville to a 59-38 victory over Chariton to advance to the regional semifinals.
“We kind of got out and blitzed them right off the bat and got the big lead,” Centerville head coach Nic Belloma said. “Other than a four-minute stretch in the third quarter where we got a little complacent on offense, I thought we played a really good ball game.”
It didn’t take long for the Redettes to grow a lead as their full-court press was leading to Chariton turnovers and Centerville baskets on the other end. When they were in the half-court, Centerville was moving the ball really well around the Chargers’ zone and was able to get quality looks for one another.
Centerville ended the first quarter with a 24-3 lead and much of that was due to their defense on Chariton leading scorer Emma Rector. The Redettes were able to hold her scoreless in the first half while frustrating her and the Chariton offense.
Centerville’s bigs got into some foul trouble in the first half, forcing the Redettes to play smaller with Rachel George moving to center after getting the start for Taylor Shinn.
Shinn, who wasn’t expected to play going into the game, would come off the bench for Centerville after getting cleared by the doctor. Belloma said Shinn is playing through a partial muscle tear in her foot and will remain in a walking boot outside of practice and games. Of course, that didn’t stop Shinn from knocking in three three-pointers in the first half on her way to a 10-point outing for the Redettes.
Centerville led 36-11 at the half but would take the foot off the gas a little bit in the third quarter. Rector started to get going along with the Chariton offense, who would hit five threes on their way to outscoring Centerville 18-9 in the quarter and cut the deficit to 16 entering the fourth.
The Redettes were able to put away any hopes for a Chariton comeback by starting the final quarter on an 8-0 run as they were able to empty the bench late on their way to a win.
Claire Mathews had herself a game for Centerville, finishing with 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting to go along with three assists and five steals.
“I think Mathews really sets the tone for us out front,” Belloma said. “When she’s active and playing defense, it leads to easy offense for us.”
Centerville advance to the regional semifinals for a second consecutive year as they will face the top seed in what could be a really good matchup.
Centerville (16-6) will battle No. 6 Des Moines Christian (20-2) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Knoxville for a spot in the regional finals.