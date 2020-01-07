Every team offers a different challenge. Fairfield moves the ball well and isn’t afraid to let it fly. Centerville proved to be up for the challenge and were able to rattle off their fifth straight win with Monday’s 56-46 victory over the Trojans.
“I thought our defensive effort tonight was unbelievable,” Centerville head coach Nic Belloma said. “I know they got a bunch of threes up but most of them were contested. They hit nine but I feel like we made them earn every one of them for the most part.”
The pace was frantic early on with a lot of up and down basketball without many fouls or stoppages. Fairfield was moving the ball well and were able to hit a trio of triples in the quarter. Meanwhile, Claire Mathews was aggressive early for the Redettes, scoring 11 of Centerville’s 14 first quarter points to help her squad jump out to a 14-13 lead after the first quarter.
The second quarter proved to be the most pivotal of the contest. The Redettes would settle into their defense and make every possession difficult for the Trojans as they would end up holding them to just one point in the quarter.
“I thought we did a really good job covering and moving in our zone. And we’re big with [Claire] George, [Rachel] George and [Caitlyn] Krull. We’re big on the back end which lets those guards get out and cover the perimeter better,” Belloma said.
Offensively, Centerville looked to attack the paint with lobs to Caitlyn Krull, who finished with eight points and six rebounds on the night. Rachel George also provided a great spark off the bench, scoring seven of her 14 points in the quarter as she continued an impressive freshman campaign.
“She’s the x-factor and I’ve been saying that all week,” Belloma said of Rachel George. “Against any of these good teams her, Swarts and Abby Drew are the three kids I feel like are better than other teams’ fourth, fifth and sixth kids. Everyone is going to know who Claire [Mathews] is and to try and handle Mickey and deal with Shinn shooting it and now it’s these other kids that have to step up and be the x-factors against good teams.”
Centerville took a 26-14 lead into the half but knew that Fairfield had the firepower to get back into the game. Both sides were active on the ball, forcing turnovers as the Trojans cut the lead back to single digits before Rachel George’s late three put Centerville back ahead by 12 at the end of the third.
Fairfield kept firing from three and were able to track down long rebounds to give them second and third chances. The Centerville lead was cut to six when Rachel George once again came through by walking into a pull up three early in the possession but would drain it to put the Redettes up by nine with 3:19 to go.
Centerville was able to hold steady from there with Mathews knocking down her free throws late to secure the 56-46 win for the Redettes.
Mathews finished the night with 17 points on 5-of-7 shooting with two rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block. Rachel George tallied 14 points off the bench with seven rebounds, three steals and one block.
After a 1-3 start to season, Centerville has now rattled off five straight double digit wins. So what has improved the most since the Redettes’ slow start?
“I think we’ve settled into the 1-3-1 and understanding our slides and moves and how hard we have to play,” Belloma said. “I thought early in the year we weren’t working real well defensively, giving up too many easy buckets. It’s been hit and miss with our free throw shooting. Tonight was good and we made them when we needed them.”
Centerville (6-3) face a quick turnaround against another quality opponent as host No. 13 (4A) Knoxville (8-1) on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. The two teams will enter the game with perfect conference records and a chance to get into the drivers seat for the conference championship race.
“Now we know we can play at that level and hopefully going into tomorrow we can come out and get another good performance,” Belloma said.