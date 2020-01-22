After a sloppy start, Centerville kicked it into gear and were able to roll past their rivals from the north picking up a 65-25 victory against Albia on Tuesday.
“It was a sluggish with a lot of start and stop,” Centerville head coach Nic Belloma said. “Their turnovers were travels and throwing it out of bounds allowing their defense to set up and pack it in. We didn’t look comfortable on offense in the first quarter and as the game went on I thought our post kids dominated which was huge.”
After a rough first quarter where Centerville would lead 7-2 while holding Albia without a field goal, the Redettes got their offense going in the second quarter behind some strong post play from Caitlyn Krull, who scored seven of her 11 points in the quarter.
Rachel George would then go coast-to-coast for a left-handed layup promptly forcing an Albia timeout with Centerville’s lead growing to 14-6 in the second. The timeout wouldn’t slow down the Redettes as they continued to get good looks on the offensive end to take a 27-10 lead into the half.
The second half came and saw Centerville turn good looks into great looks and continue to build their lead while staying stingy in defense. The lead grew to 27 at the end of the third quarter and both sides were able to empty the benches in the fourth with the Redettes ultimately claiming a 40-point blowout.
“In the second half I thought we moved the ball really well. Good ball movement and we were getting a great shot and being patient on offense. We need to do more of that especially against the better teams that we are going to start playing towards the end of the season,” Belloma said.
Centerville held Albia to single-digit scoring in all four quarters and held their opponent to under 40 points for the eighth time this season and fourth game in a row.
“We played great defense. When you only give up two points in a quarter, you’re in pretty good shape,” Belloma said.
The win is Centerville’s ninth in their last 10 games. They improved their conference record to 6-1 and remain firmly in the hunt for the conference title. Despite not playing their best every night, the Redettes are finding ways to win and win big.
“It’s one of those things where you just have to find a way to win sometimes when you don’t play your best,” Belloma said. “Good teams find a way to win when they don’t have their best nights. You say that and it still ended up being a 40-point win.”
Centerville (10-4) hit the road to face Chariton (5-7) on Friday at 6:15 p.m.