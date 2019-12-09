With a surprising 0-2 start and it being almost a week since their last game, Centerville wanted to get out to a fast start and show they were hungry for a win. They did just that on their way to a 66-37 blowout of Davis County on Friday.
“We really talked about getting after it,” Centerville head coach Nic Belloma said. “I felt like the first two games we came out slow out of the gate and got ourselves behind and all of a sudden everyone tightens up. I thought we came out and executed really well.”
It all started on the defensive end for the Redettes. Their 1-3-1 zone was active and was getting tips and turnovers leading to easy buckets the other way.
Centerville held a 17-11 lead after one quarter but started to blow open the lead by starting the second quarter on a 12-0 run while not allowing Davis County to score for the first six minutes of the quarter.
“I thought our defensive effort in the first half was really good. I think we had 25 tips in the first half, we’re hoping for 30 in the game. We felt like we were very active defensively which led into some good things on the offensive side,” Belloma said.
Centerville used a 16-3 run in the third quarter to cap off the night for the starters as the Redettes were able to empty their bench for the fourth quarter.
“I was really happy the way we played,” Belloma said. I thought we executed all the way around, nine different kids scored and our sub-patterns have been a lot better. Rotating our guards around, the two George girls have played huge minutes for us and have a pleasant surprise having those two girls come in and Abby Drew is giving us good minutes off the bench.”
It was a pretty balanced scoring night for Centerville. Mickey Stephens led with 15 points while Claire Mathews had 14 points. Taylor Shinn and Caitlyn Krull each had eight points while Jayleigh Swarts and Claire George both chipped in six points.
“I thought attacked and we finished, we missed all of those bunnies the first two games so honestly I think having that break helped us. It let us refocus and work on some things we needed to work on,” Belloma said.
Centerville (1-2) are back at home on Monday at 6:15 p.m. when they battle Washington (1-2).