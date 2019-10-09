It was both team’s first five-set match this season and it didn’t lack excitement and twists and turns. Both teams had a chance to win it in the end but it was Davis County grabbing a 3-2 (25-22, 22-25, 19-25, 25-16, 17-15) road win at Centerville.
It had been a while since Centerville was back in Lakeview Gym but they gave the spectators a good one to watch.
The Redettes and Lady Mustangs both went on runs in the opening set. Davis County would get the first three points before a 6-0 run by Centerville behind some great serves by Claire Mathews put them ahead 6-3.
Davis County would answer with a huge 11-1 run, forcing Centerville to use both of their timeouts to try and stop the bleeding with them now tracing 14-7. After struggling with their offense during that run, the Redettes were able to crawl back into it late before Davis County closed it out to take the first set 25-22.
Centerville go off to another good start in the second set, using a 6-0 run to start it off. That run continued as they looked well in control with a 21-10 lead. That would not be the case as Davis County started to regain their confidence and would use an 8-1 run to cut the deficit to 22-18. But even with the Lady Mustangs threatening, the Redettes would close out the set to tie the match at one.
Much like the first two sets, Centerville started early with a 7-3 run with Kyla Moore starting to get her offense going for most of this set to help the Redettes go ahead 18-13. Emily Clark, who had just run in Centerville’s home cross country meet prior to the match, put across three great serves to help Centerville pull ahead and take the set.
Now leading the match 2-1, Centerville would look to close it out in the fourth set. Davis County had other plans as it was the Lady Mustangs jumping ahead early on with an 8-2 run. Davis County would remain in control for the majority of the set and would take it 25-16 to force a tie-breaking fifth set.
It didn’t look good for the Redettes as they found themselves trailing 9-3 in this first to 15 set. Both teams weren’t executing well but Centerville just couldn’t make enough plays up to that point.
Then it started clicking for Centerville. They were getting great digs and passing from the likes of Riley Hawk, Alyssa Anderson and Ysabella Berja while Caitlyn Krull was able to get a few kills and Madison Murphy got a big-time block. In a blink of an eye, Centerville’s 10-4 run helped them tie the set at 13.
With the match hanging in the balance, Centerville would get the first point and would hold Davis County to match point. Unfortunately for Centerville, Davis County erased that match point with a pair of kills and were able to capitalize on their match point with an ace, taking the fifth set 17-15 and the match 3-2.
This certainly isn’t the last time these two will battle this season. They are set to take on one another again on Saturday at Davis County’s tournament before squaring off in Bloomfield in a regional quarterfinal matchup.
Centerville (7-8) are back in Lakeview Gym on Thursday at 7 p.m. against Seymour (7-11).