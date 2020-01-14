MOULTON — Defense travels. The Centerville defense proved that to be a fact when they made the trip to Moulton on Monday and ran away with a 73-35 victory behind a stout defensive effort.
The Redettes tallied 24 steals on the night as their active press caused a lot of problems early for the Lady Eagles. Centerville jumped out to a 22-10 lead after the first quarter and would continue their offensive success in the second to pull ahead 42-22 at the half and cruise the rest of the way.
Due to their turnovers and giving up a handful of offensive rebounds, Moulton-Udell was outshot 66-29. When they were able to get into their offensive, they got good shots shooting 41.4% from the field.
Chelsey Boettcher tallied another double-double for the Lady Eagles with 16 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. Abbie Probasco added 10 points, six rebounds and three assists.
For Centerville, they were able to out-rebound Moulton-Udell 45-30 and shoot 50% from the field.
Mickey Stephens stuffed the stat sheet with 20 points, six rebounds, five assists and nine steals. Claire Mathews was also great at the top of the press with 15 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Centerville’s posts also enjoyed nice nights with Caitlyn Krull finishing with 10 points, five rebounds and two steals while Claire George ended with nine points, 10 rebounds, one steal and one block.
Moulton-Udell (6-4) is back at home on Tuesday at 6 p.m. when they play Moravia (3-7). Centerville (7-4) go to Bloomfield on Tuesday at 6 p.m. to face Davis County (6-4).