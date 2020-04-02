MARSHALLTOWN — In one of the last sporting events before everything was shut down due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19, the Rathbun Lake Red Rays YMCA swimming team made their way to the state swim meet last month.
The Red Rays represented well on the podium (top eight receive ribbons while top three get medals), earning seven placement finishes including three medals.
Those three medals came curtesy of John White, who took second in the 50 free (ages 13-14) and third in the 50 breast (ages 13-21) and 100 free (ages 13-14).
Kaleb Carroll finished his final season as Red Ray with three ribbons at state. He was a part of history as the Red Rays had their first ever relay placement in the 15 to 21-year-old freestyle relay. Carroll along with Reece Sells, Jobie Smith and John White took seventh place with a time of 1:41.48.
Carley Whitney and Ben Wilson were named to the Red Rays all-star team this year.
The season was unfortunately cut short for four Red Ray swimmers who qualified for the North Central Regional Swim Championships that were suppose to happen in Des Moines on March 21-22. That event was cancelled due to COVID-19 and was a huge disappoint for those swimmers as they would’ve had a chance to compete against some of the best swimmers in their age groups from four different states.
John White was set to defend his regional championship and regional record he had set in the 50 free last year but will have to now wait another year to do so.
The Red Rays will have a summer swim team run from June 1 to July 18. Contact Amber White at amber@mediatechinc.com for more information.
Many of the swimmers are also on the Centerville swimming teams. The boys finished up their inaugural season this winter while the girls will prepare for their first season as a program this fall.
Rathbun Red Rays results
Girls (11-12) 200 free — 12. Brynn Clark (2:23.14)
Girls (11-12) 50 free — 11. Brynn Clark (29.01)
Girls (11-12) 100 free — 5. Brynn Clark (1:03.40)
Boys (13-14) 200 medley — 12. Red Rays (Grant Wilson, Nate Sells, John White, Brady Belloma) 2:18.74
Boys (15-21) 200 medley — 11. Red Rays (Jobie Smith, Kaleb Carroll, Reece Sells, Justin Walker) 2:05.92
Boys (9-10) 50 free — 6. Leo White (31.82), 15. Benjamin Wilson (32.83)
Boys (13-14) 50 free — 2. John White (22.88)
Boys (15-21) 50 free — 18. Reece Sells (25.76), 20. Jobie Smith (26.10)
Boys (9-10) 50 fly — 13. Benjamin Wilson (39.42)
Boys (13-21) 50 breast — 3. John White (32.44), 10. Kaleb Carroll (35.52)
Boys (12-21) 200 breast — 14. Kaleb Carroll (2:56.42)
Boys (9-10) 100 free — 6. Leo White (1:12.95), 16. Benjamin Wilson (1:15.28)
Boys (13-14) 100 free — 3. John White (51.45)
Boys (15-21) 100 free — 15. Reece Sells (58.76)
Boys (15-21) 100 breast — 12. Kaleb Carroll (1:19.00)
Boys (15-21) 100 back — 14. Jobie Smith (1:15.97)
Boys (15-21) 200 free relay — 7. Red Rays (Reece Sells, Jobie Smith, Kaleb Carroll, John White) 1:41.48, 12. Red Rays (Brady Belloma, Nate Sells, Grant Wilson, Justin Walker) 1:55.92